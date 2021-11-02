 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Nov. 2, 2021 evening weather update for Muscatine

Nov. 2, 2021 evening weather update for Muscatine

{{featured_button_text}}

This evening in Muscatine: Mostly clear skies. Low 27F. Winds light and variable. Cool temperatures will blanket the Muscatine area Wednesday. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 47 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 29 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Muscatine area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit muscatinejournal.com for local news and weather.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Biden: 'Decisive decade' to fight climate change

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News