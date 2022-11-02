 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Nov. 2, 2022 evening weather update for Muscatine

For the drive home in Muscatine: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 52F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Muscatine area. It looks like it will be a comfortable 75 degrees. 62 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Breezy conditions are expected this Thursday, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 19 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on muscatinejournal.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

