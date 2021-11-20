 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Nov. 20, 2021 evening weather update for Muscatine

Nov. 20, 2021 evening weather update for Muscatine

{{featured_button_text}}

This evening's outlook for Muscatine: Cloudy skies. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 34F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a chilly 53 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 21 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Models are showing a 21% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! Muscatine could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 20 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit muscatinejournal.com for more weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

November snow falls across swaths of the northern US into Canada

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News