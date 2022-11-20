 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Nov. 20, 2022 evening weather update for Muscatine

This evening in Muscatine: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 28F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Temperatures in Muscatine will be cool tomorrow. It looks like it will be a cold 43 degrees. 21 degrees is tomorrow's low. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Muscatine area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit muscatinejournal.com for local news and weather.

