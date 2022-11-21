Tonight's weather conditions in Muscatine: A few clouds. Low around 20F. Winds light and variable. Cool temperatures will blanket the Muscatine area Tuesday. It looks like it will be a chilly 49 degrees. A 26-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit muscatinejournal.com for more weather updates.
Nov. 21, 2022 evening weather update for Muscatine
