This evening in Muscatine: Clear skies. Low 28F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a brisk 57 degrees. 37 degrees is tomorrow's low. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit muscatinejournal.com.
Nov. 22, 2022 evening weather update for Muscatine
