Muscatine's evening forecast: Partly cloudy. Low 39F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Muscatine folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a crisp 57 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 28 degrees. Muscatine could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 17 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit muscatinejournal.com for more weather updates.
Nov. 23, 2021 evening weather update for Muscatine
