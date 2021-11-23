 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Nov. 23, 2021 evening weather update for Muscatine

Nov. 23, 2021 evening weather update for Muscatine

{{featured_button_text}}

Muscatine's evening forecast: Partly cloudy. Low 39F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Muscatine folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a crisp 57 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 28 degrees. Muscatine could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 17 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit muscatinejournal.com for more weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Many ski areas to experience good to excellent conditions this winter

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News