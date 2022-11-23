This evening in Muscatine: Cloudy skies early with showers later at night. Low 39F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Muscatine area. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 52 degrees. 32 degrees is tomorrow's low. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit muscatinejournal.com.
Nov. 23, 2022 evening weather update for Muscatine
