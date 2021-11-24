 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Nov. 24, 2021 evening weather update for Muscatine

Nov. 24, 2021 evening weather update for Muscatine

{{featured_button_text}}

This evening in Muscatine: Cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 29F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. It will be a cold day in Muscatine Thursday, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a bitter 35 degrees. A 17-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Thursday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 18 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit muscatinejournal.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Light snow blankets part of the Northeast amid Thanksgiving travel

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News