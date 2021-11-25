 Skip to main content
Nov. 25, 2021 evening weather update for Muscatine

For the drive home in Muscatine: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 17F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Muscatine residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a cold 40 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 27 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Muscatine area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit muscatinejournal.com for more weather updates.

