Tonight's weather conditions in Muscatine: Clear skies. Low around 30F. Winds light and variable. Muscatine folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks to reach a chilly 56 degrees. A 38-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit muscatinejournal.com for local news and weather.
Nov. 25, 2022 evening weather update for Muscatine
