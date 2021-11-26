This evening's outlook for Muscatine: A few clouds. Low 28F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, Muscatine temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a brisk 53 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 27 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in Saturday's outlook. The Muscatine area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit muscatinejournal.com for local news and weather.
Nov. 26, 2021 evening weather update for Muscatine
Related to this story
Most Popular
Muscatine people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a cold 33 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperat…
Muscatine temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a brisk 58 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low…
Muscatine temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a chilly 54 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a …
Muscatine's evening forecast: Partly cloudy. Low 39F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Muscatine folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Muscatine area. It looks like it will be a chilly 51 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 39 de…
It will be a cold day in Muscatine, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a cold 38 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 22 degrees…
This evening in Muscatine: Cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 29F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. It will be a cold day in Muscatine Thurs…
For the drive home in Muscatine: Clear skies. Low 22F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a cool …
This evening's outlook for Muscatine: Cloudy skies. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 34F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's highs will b…
For the drive home in Muscatine: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 17F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Muscatine residents sho…