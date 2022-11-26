Muscatine's evening forecast: Cloudy with rain developing after midnight. Low 38F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Cool temperatures will blanket the Muscatine area Sunday. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 42 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 28 degrees tomorrow. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Sunday, there is a 59% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Muscatine could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit muscatinejournal.com for local news and weather.
Nov. 26, 2022 evening weather update for Muscatine
Lots going on for the holiday weekend! What weather is expected? Whether you're traveling near or far for Thanksgiving, here's everything you need to know through Sunday.
Thanksgiving is almost here! Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner looks back at our most extreme Thanksgiving weather before discussing what's in store this year. Are any records in jeopardy?
After unseasonably cold weather last week, temperatures are finally starting to rise. Will the warm-up continue or will winter return? Track temperatures for Thanksgiving week and beyond here.
