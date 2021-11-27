 Skip to main content
Nov. 27, 2021 evening weather update for Muscatine

Tonight's weather conditions in Muscatine: Mostly clear skies. Low 27F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Muscatine Sunday. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 43 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 25 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Muscatine could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit muscatinejournal.com for more weather updates.

