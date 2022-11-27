 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Nov. 27, 2022 evening weather update for Muscatine

For the drive home in Muscatine: Partly cloudy skies. Low 26F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Muscatine tomorrow. It looks to reach a brisk 49 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 36 degrees tomorrow. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on muscatinejournal.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

