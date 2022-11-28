 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Nov. 28, 2022 evening weather update for Muscatine

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

For the drive home in Muscatine: Partly cloudy skies in the evening, then becoming cloudy overnight. Low 38F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Muscatine area. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 59 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 24 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 44% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit muscatinejournal.com for local news and weather.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News