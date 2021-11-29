 Skip to main content
Nov. 29, 2021 evening weather update for Muscatine

Tonight's weather conditions in Muscatine: Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. Low 32F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 51 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 31 degrees tomorrow. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Muscatine area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit muscatinejournal.com.

