For the drive home in Muscatine: Cloudy and windy early, becoming partly cloudy late. Low 22F. Winds WNW at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 32 though it will feel much colder at . We'll see a low temperature of 17 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 21 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit muscatinejournal.com for local news and weather.
Nov. 29, 2022 evening weather update for Muscatine
Related to this story
Most Popular
Lots going on for the holiday weekend! What weather is expected? Whether you're traveling near or far for Thanksgiving, here's everything you need to know through Sunday.
Isolated showers and above normal temperatures today. Get ready for a big cool down for Wednesday though. Find out how cold it's going to get and what it's going to feel like in our updated forecast.
This evening in Muscatine: Cloudy skies early with showers later at night. Low 39F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Highs in the…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Muscatine today. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 45 degrees. 26 degrees is today's low. Scatt…
Muscatine temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a chilly 52 degrees. A 30-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies tod…
This evening in Muscatine: Clear skies. Low 28F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a br…
Muscatine temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a cool 57 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 39 degrees…
Muscatine temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a crisp 56 degrees. 38 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but…
Muscatine folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 55 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures …
Tonight's weather conditions in Muscatine: Partly cloudy skies. Low 28F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It lo…