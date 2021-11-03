 Skip to main content
Nov. 3, 2021 evening weather update for Muscatine

This evening in Muscatine: A few clouds from time to time. Low 29F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, Muscatine temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It looks to reach a crisp 52 degrees. 33 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit muscatinejournal.com for local news and weather.

