This evening's outlook for Muscatine: Cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 62F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Friday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Muscatine area. It looks to reach a moderate 69 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 50 degrees tomorrow. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Rain is expected for this Friday. Forecasting models show a 81% chance of precipitation. Friday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit muscatinejournal.com for more weather updates.
Nov. 3, 2022 evening weather update for Muscatine
