Tonight's weather conditions in Muscatine: Cloudy. Low 32F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a cool 58 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 44 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Muscatine area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit muscatinejournal.com for local news and weather.
Nov. 30, 2021 evening weather update for Muscatine
Related to this story
Most Popular
Muscatine folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a cool 54 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a …
Muscatine people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a cold 33 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperat…
Rivers in the sky have led to landslides blocking roads, rivers inundating towns and, in one case, returning an old lake bed back into a lake.
Muscatine temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a brisk 58 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low…
This evening's outlook for Muscatine: A few clouds. Low 28F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, Muscatine temperatures will reach the 50…
Temperatures in Muscatine will be cool today. It should reach a bitter 43 degrees. A 24-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudl…
Tonight's weather conditions in Muscatine: Partly cloudy skies in the evening, then becoming cloudy overnight. Low 24F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 m…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Muscatine area. It looks to reach a crisp 54 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 32 degrees to…
Tonight's weather conditions in Muscatine: Mostly clear skies. Low 27F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. The forecast is calling for cold temperature…
This evening in Muscatine: Cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 29F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. It will be a cold day in Muscatine Thurs…