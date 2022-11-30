This evening in Muscatine: Clear skies. Low 17F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Muscatine tomorrow. It looks like it will be a bitter 43 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 33 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Thursday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 17 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit muscatinejournal.com for more weather updates.
Nov. 30, 2022 evening weather update for Muscatine
