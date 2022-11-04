Tonight's weather conditions in Muscatine: Thunderstorms in the evening, overcast overnight with occasional rain. Low around 50F. SE winds at 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall may reach one inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Muscatine area. It looks like it will be a crisp 57 degrees. A 43-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 54% chance of rain. Very windy conditions are expected Saturday in Muscatine, with winds reaching 25 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit muscatinejournal.com.
Nov. 4, 2022 evening weather update for Muscatine
