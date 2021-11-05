 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Nov. 5, 2021 evening weather update for Muscatine

Nov. 5, 2021 evening weather update for Muscatine

{{featured_button_text}}

Muscatine's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies. Low 37F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Folks in the Muscatine area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It looks like it will be a moderate 61 degrees. 40 degrees is tomorrow's low. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Muscatine area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit muscatinejournal.com for more weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Series of storms continues striking the Northwest

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News