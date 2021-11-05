Muscatine's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies. Low 37F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Folks in the Muscatine area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It looks like it will be a moderate 61 degrees. 40 degrees is tomorrow's low. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Muscatine area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit muscatinejournal.com for more weather updates.
Nov. 5, 2021 evening weather update for Muscatine
