Nov. 5, 2022 evening weather update for Muscatine

For the drive home in Muscatine: Mainly clear early, then a few clouds later on. Low 43F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Muscatine people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 61 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 35 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit muscatinejournal.com.