Tonight's weather conditions in Muscatine: Clear skies. Low 34F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, Muscatine temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It looks to reach a crisp 54 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 37 degrees tomorrow. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit muscatinejournal.com for more weather updates.
Nov. 6, 2022 evening weather update for Muscatine
