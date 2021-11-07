 Skip to main content
Nov. 7, 2021 evening weather update for Muscatine

For the drive home in Muscatine: A mostly clear sky. Low 44F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Monday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a moderate 66 degrees. A 47-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on muscatinejournal.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Local Weather

