 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Nov. 7, 2022 evening weather update for Muscatine

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Muscatine's evening forecast: A few clouds from time to time. Low around 35F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Folks in the Muscatine area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It should reach a comfortable 60 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 49 degrees tomorrow. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on muscatinejournal.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News