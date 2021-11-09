Nov. 9, 2021 evening weather update for Muscatine

This evening's outlook for Muscatine: Generally fair. Low 41F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a crisp 59 degrees. A 44-degree low is forecasted. Most likely, the area will see rainfall tomorrow. Currently, there is 66% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit muscatinejournal.com for local news and weather.