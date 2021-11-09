 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Nov. 9, 2021 evening weather update for Muscatine

Nov. 9, 2021 evening weather update for Muscatine

{{featured_button_text}}

This evening's outlook for Muscatine: Generally fair. Low 41F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a crisp 59 degrees. A 44-degree low is forecasted. Most likely, the area will see rainfall tomorrow. Currently, there is 66% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit muscatinejournal.com for local news and weather.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

New videos emerge of an early-season snowstorm in China

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News