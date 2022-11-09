 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Nov. 9, 2022 evening weather update for Muscatine

Muscatine's evening forecast: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 62F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Thursday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Muscatine community. It should reach a pleasant 76 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 28 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Rain is expected for this Thursday. Forecasting models show a 77% chance of precipitation. Breezy conditions are expected this Thursday, with forecast models showing 18 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit muscatinejournal.com.

