Muscatine's evening forecast: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 62F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Thursday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Muscatine community. It should reach a pleasant 76 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 28 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Rain is expected for this Thursday. Forecasting models show a 77% chance of precipitation. Breezy conditions are expected this Thursday, with forecast models showing 18 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit muscatinejournal.com.
Nov. 9, 2022 evening weather update for Muscatine
Related to this story
Most Popular
Look for increasing rain chances today and widespread rain Friday night as a cold front moves in. Much colder and very windy for Saturday. Get all the details in our complete weekend forecast.
Get ready for a remarkably warm day today with highs in the low to mid 70s. Dry conditions as well, but rain is coming back for Thursday. A couple severe storms can't be ruled out. Full details here.
More wind, but still warm and dry Thursday. With a cold front getting close to the area, showers are coming back tonight and temperatures are going down for Friday. Here's the latest information.
Cooler today than Sunday, but right where we should be for early November. Seasonable temperatures tonight as well. What temperatures are expected for Election Day? Any chance of rain? Find out here.
No umbrella needed if you'll be hitting the polls today. Temperatures are going up in a big way Wednesday! Find out how warm it will get and when rain will return in our latest forecast.
Muscatine people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 62 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature…
For the drive home in Muscatine: Mainly clear early, then a few clouds later on. Low 43F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Muscatine people will see…
🎧 Will it be a harsh or mild winter? Find out on the latest episode of the Across the Sky podcast.
Folks in the Muscatine area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a comfortable 62 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures…
Our planet's rising temps are making it harder for planes to take off. It could force some airlines to leave passengers on the ground.