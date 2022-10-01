This evening in Muscatine: A mostly clear sky. Low 44F. Winds light and variable. Sunday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Muscatine community. It should reach a comfortable 73 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 46 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The Muscatine area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit muscatinejournal.com for more weather updates.
Oct. 1, 2022 evening weather update for Muscatine
Related to this story
Most Popular
Lightning can travel through plumbing, so don't shower or wash hands or dishes during a thunderstorm. That's what the CDC advises.
Another morning with patchy frost, but Thursday afternoon will be warmer than Wednesday afternoon. The increase in temperature will continue on Friday. When's our next chance of rain? Find out here.
With another cold front moving in, temperatures are going down even more today and tonight. Will it be even colder Wednesday? Find out this and when rain chances will return in our updated forecast.
It's back to normal temperatures today in the Quad Cities area. Will the warming trend continue? When will rain return? Here's everything you need to know for the weekend.
Cold start Wednesday with frost in spots. Temperatures will stay below normal this afternoon. How cold will Wednesday night be? Find out in our latest forecast.
The system as we know it didn't begin until 1953, when the United States started using female names for tropical storms.
Temperatures will be warm Sunday in Muscatine. It looks like it will be a pleasant 75 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, w…
Scientists on planes flying through Hurricane Ian's center are taking measurements satellites can’t and sending them to hurricane forecasters.
Muscatine people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a comfortable 67 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures tho…
Millions around the world suffered through long heat waves and deadly flash floods. But this isn’t a freak summer: It's occurring much more often.