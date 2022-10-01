Oct. 1, 2022 evening weather update for Muscatine

This evening in Muscatine: A mostly clear sky. Low 44F. Winds light and variable. Sunday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Muscatine community. It should reach a comfortable 73 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 46 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The Muscatine area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit muscatinejournal.com for more weather updates.