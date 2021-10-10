 Skip to main content
Oct. 10, 2021 evening weather update for Muscatine

This evening's outlook for Muscatine: Scattered thunderstorms during the evening. A steady rain arriving overnight. Low 59F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%. Monday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Muscatine area. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 66 degrees. A 52-degree low is forecasted. The area will see heavy rain tomorrow. Rain is expected for this Monday. Forecasting models show a 72% chance of precipitation. The Muscatine area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit muscatinejournal.com.

