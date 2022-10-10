Muscatine's evening forecast: Mostly clear skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 52F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Muscatine will see warm temperatures this Tuesday. It looks to reach a comfortable 75 degrees. 59 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast models showing 17 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit muscatinejournal.com.
Oct. 10, 2022 evening weather update for Muscatine
