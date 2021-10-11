 Skip to main content
Oct. 11, 2021 evening weather update for Muscatine

For the drive home in Muscatine: Rain showers early with clearing later at night. Low 52F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Tuesday, it will be a warm day in Muscatine. It looks like it will be a pleasant 72 degrees. A 55-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit muscatinejournal.com for local news and weather.

