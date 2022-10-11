 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Oct. 11, 2022 evening weather update for Muscatine

Muscatine's evening forecast: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening, then mainly cloudy overnight with thunderstorms likely. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 59F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Wednesday, it will be a warm day in Muscatine. It looks like it will be a pleasant 70 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 42 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Wednesday's outlook shows a 43% chance of rain. Some wind is expected tomorrow, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit muscatinejournal.com.

Tuesday night's predicted cold front and showers to stymie warm fall weather

Get in your outdoor activities while you can—the National Weather Service predicts a cold front and potential storms to hit the Quad Cities midweek. According to meteorologist Timothy Gunkel, the week will kick off in the 70s with clear skies. Starting Tuesday evening, a cold front is expected to cool off the area through the remainder of the week. 

