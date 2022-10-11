Muscatine's evening forecast: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening, then mainly cloudy overnight with thunderstorms likely. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 59F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Wednesday, it will be a warm day in Muscatine. It looks like it will be a pleasant 70 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 42 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Wednesday's outlook shows a 43% chance of rain. Some wind is expected tomorrow, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit muscatinejournal.com.
Oct. 11, 2022 evening weather update for Muscatine
