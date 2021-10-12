Tonight's weather conditions in Muscatine: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low around 55F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Wednesday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Muscatine community. It looks to reach a pleasant 73 degrees. A 50-degree low is forecasted. Scattered showers are in the forecast for tomorrow. It's likely to rain tomorrow. Models are predicting a 69% chance. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast models showing 19 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit muscatinejournal.com for local news and weather.
Oct. 12, 2021 evening weather update for Muscatine
Hot, humid population centers have become epicenters of heat risk, calling into question the conventional wisdom that urbanization uniformly cuts poverty.
