Oct. 13, 2021 evening weather update for Muscatine

This evening's outlook for Muscatine: Showers in the evening, then cloudy overnight. Low near 50F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Muscatine people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks like it will be a comfortable 65 degrees. A 48-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Muscatine area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit muscatinejournal.com.

