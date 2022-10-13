 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Oct. 13, 2022 evening weather update for Muscatine

For the drive home in Muscatine: Mostly clear. Low 31F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Folks in the Muscatine area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 65 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 31 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. Friday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 18 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit muscatinejournal.com for more weather updates.

