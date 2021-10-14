Oct. 14, 2021 evening weather update for Muscatine

This evening in Muscatine: Mainly clear skies. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 47F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, Muscatine temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It looks to reach a chilly 57 degrees. 41 degrees is tomorrow's low. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Tomorrow's forecast brings 35% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The Muscatine area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit muscatinejournal.com for more weather updates.