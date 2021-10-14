 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Oct. 14, 2021 evening weather update for Muscatine

Oct. 14, 2021 evening weather update for Muscatine

{{featured_button_text}}

This evening in Muscatine: Mainly clear skies. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 47F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, Muscatine temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It looks to reach a chilly 57 degrees. 41 degrees is tomorrow's low. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Tomorrow's forecast brings 35% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The Muscatine area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit muscatinejournal.com for more weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

How the weather plays a key role in helping solve crimes

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News