This evening's outlook for Muscatine: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 41F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Saturday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 62 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 40 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Muscatine could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit muscatinejournal.com for local news and weather.
Oct. 15, 2021 evening weather update for Muscatine
