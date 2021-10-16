Muscatine's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 41F. Winds light and variable. Sunday, it will be a warm day in Muscatine. It should reach a pleasant 71 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 43 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit muscatinejournal.com for local news and weather.
Oct. 16, 2021 evening weather update for Muscatine
