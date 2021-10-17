This evening's outlook for Muscatine: A mostly clear sky. Low 43F. Winds light and variable. Monday, it will be a warm day in Muscatine. It looks like it will be a pleasant 74 degrees. 49 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The Muscatine area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit muscatinejournal.com for more weather updates.
Oct. 17, 2021 evening weather update for Muscatine
"La Niña is anticipated to affect temperature and precipitation across the United States during the upcoming months," the NOAA weather center said.
