 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Oct. 18, 2021 evening weather update for Muscatine

Oct. 18, 2021 evening weather update for Muscatine

{{featured_button_text}}

Muscatine's evening forecast: Partly cloudy. Low 49F. Winds light and variable. Tuesday, it will be a warm day in Muscatine. It looks like it will be a pleasant 74 degrees. 54 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit muscatinejournal.com for local news and weather.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Waterspout nearly touches down on Lake Erie

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News