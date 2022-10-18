This evening's outlook for Muscatine: Clear skies. Hard freeze expected. Low around 25F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Looking ahead, Muscatine temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It looks to reach a cool 51 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 31 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on muscatinejournal.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Oct. 18, 2022 evening weather update for Muscatine
