Oct. 19, 2021 evening weather update for Muscatine

This evening's outlook for Muscatine: A few clouds overnight. Low 53F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will be warm Wednesday in Muscatine. It looks like it will be a pleasant 70 degrees. A 49-degree low is forecasted. Wednesday, there is a 42% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The Muscatine area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit muscatinejournal.com.

Local Weather

