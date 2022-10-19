 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Oct. 19, 2022 evening weather update for Muscatine

Muscatine's evening forecast: A few clouds. Low near 30F. Winds light and variable. Thursday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Muscatine area. It looks to reach a moderate 65 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 39 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The Muscatine area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit muscatinejournal.com for more weather updates.

