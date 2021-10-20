Oct. 20, 2021 evening weather update for Muscatine

Muscatine's evening forecast: Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. Low 48F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Muscatine folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 58 degrees. A 38-degree low is forecasted. Muscatine could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit muscatinejournal.com.