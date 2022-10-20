 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Oct. 20, 2022 evening weather update for Muscatine

Muscatine's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies. Low 38F. Winds light and variable. Muscatine folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It looks to reach a moderate 79 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 53 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Some wind is expected tomorrow, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on muscatinejournal.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

