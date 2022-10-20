Muscatine's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies. Low 38F. Winds light and variable. Muscatine folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It looks to reach a moderate 79 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 53 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Some wind is expected tomorrow, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on muscatinejournal.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Oct. 20, 2022 evening weather update for Muscatine
Related to this story
Most Popular
A little warmer today, but a cold front late this afternoon will bring showers back to the area and cool us down again for Saturday. Another cold front on Sunday! Here's your full weekend forecast.
Not only will today be unseasonably cold, it will be windy as well. Winds are sticking around tonight leading to a bitterly cold Tuesday morning. How long will this cold spell last? Find out here.
Saturday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a pleasant 62 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 38 deg…
Tonight's weather conditions in Muscatine: Partly cloudy skies. Low around 30F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Cool temperatures will blanket the M…
This evening in Muscatine: Partly cloudy skies. Low around 30F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Muscatine people will see temperatures in the 60s to…
Thursday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a mild 66 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low …
Muscatine residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 49 degrees. 25 degrees is today's low. It s…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Muscatine area. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 56 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temp…
Muscatine's evening forecast: A few clouds. Low near 30F. Winds light and variable. Thursday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Mus…
This evening's outlook for Muscatine: Partly cloudy skies. Low 26F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Muscat…