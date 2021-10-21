Tonight's weather conditions in Muscatine: Cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy later at night. Low 37F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Muscatine area. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 56 degrees. A 35-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The Muscatine area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on muscatinejournal.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Oct. 21, 2021 evening weather update for Muscatine
"La Niña is anticipated to affect temperature and precipitation across the United States during the upcoming months," the NOAA weather center said.
