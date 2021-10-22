 Skip to main content
Oct. 22, 2021 evening weather update for Muscatine

For the drive home in Muscatine: Clear skies. Low 33F. Winds light and variable. Muscatine folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It should reach a cool 59 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 42 degrees tomorrow. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit muscatinejournal.com.

